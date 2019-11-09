A year after the threat of stormy weather canceled the Veterans Day parade downtown, the event is back in full force Monday.

Some 4,000 participants and 180 units, including bands, floats, drill teams and veteran groups, are set to participate in the traditional event.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Monday at 13th Street and Austin Avenue, proceeding down Austin to City Hall.

The Waco City Cable Channel, WCCC-10, will cover the event on cable TV and at wccc.tv.

The National Weather Service forecasts that temperatures will top out at about 60 late Monday morning, then fall to the high 40s in the afternoon with strong winds.

Last year's parade was canceled because of a cold and a round of thunderstorms that dropped 2.6 inches of rain on Waco. But the rains were over by parade time, leaving local veteran and veterans advocate Bill Mahon to stage a one-man parade.

