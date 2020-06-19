Buster and Beano visited their friends Belle and Shadow late Friday morning while Mary walked the perimeter of their 5.5-acre exercise space, all part of normal routines at the Heart of Texas Dog Park.
The four-legged five-some, along with several other dogs, visited Waco's only off-leash dog park, which their owners called a treasure for Waco residents. That is why they have started a fundraising effort and hope to form a nonprofit to keep the park running.
"I come out about three times a week, maybe more," said Alexis Escobar, owner of Buster and Beano. "It's great to let your dogs off the leash and let them explore safely and get interaction with other dogs."
Although the park is beloved by pet owners, the future of the property near 4900 Steinbeck Bend Drive remains uncertain. The property's owner, Dr. LuAnn Ervin, sold the neighboring veterinarian clinic, Texas Animal Medical Center, and has placed the dog park property up for sale as well.
"Dr. Luann Ervin is the owner and has had it since 2011, but she has since retired and sold her vet clinic so we are trying to do as much as we can to take the property off her hands so she can enjoy her retirement," said Brittany Nesbitt, owner of Belle and Shadow.
Nesbitt and Escobar joined other park users this summer to launch a fundraising effort to keep the HOT Dog Park open to the public, forming the HOT Dog Park Board to unify their efforts.
"We've started a nonprofit to raise money to keep the park open," board President Nesbitt said. "We are raising money for the liability insurance right now and we also need a little bit of money to file with the IRS to get our tax deductible status."
Esobar, secretary and chair of the communications committee, helped organize a GoFundMe page and has been spreading information on social media this month. To date, the group has raised about $655 toward the $5,000 goal.
"Without donations and support of people who use the park, the park might have to close," Nesbitt said.
Loyal users rallied support to keep the park open earlier this year, shortly after a closure sign was posted on the gates when Ervin retired. The park as remained open and maintained by volunteers, but financial help is needed, Nesbitt said.
Donald Hoffman, a retired teacher who moved to Waco from the Northeast based on the popularity of HGTV's "Fixer Upper," said he and his wife adopted Mary, a miniature poodle-Maltese mix from Fuzzy Friends Rescue about a year-and-a-half ago. He said he and Mary visit the dog park daily.
"We have a little backyard fenced in, and she will go around all the time. … But for her to be out here, off-leash is a real treat," Hoffman said. "I've given (the fundraiser) $50, because Mary just loves it out here."
The HOT Dog Park board will host an online discussion forum via Zoom at 3 p.m. Sunday to answer questions about fundraising efforts and about participation in the group. Participants must log into a Zoom account to attend.
More information is available at the HOT Dog Park Waco Facebook page, www.facebook.com/groups/2655190534530588/.
