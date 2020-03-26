The Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St., is closed until April 7. The Waco Regional Landfill, 1624 Hannah Hill Road, remains open.
Waco's trash, brush, yard waste and recycling services at residential curbsides will continue from the city Solid Waste Services department.
In addition, the Solid Waste Operation Center at 501 Schroeder Drive in Waco is open for call-in customers only. No walk-in customers are allowed at this time. For more information, call 299-2612.
Water office
The City of Waco water offices at 425 Franklin Ave. are closed because of the COVID-19 emergency declaration. Customers can still make payments via the drive-thru, drop box, online, the call center at 299-2489, and at H-E-B stores.
For new service, disconnections, problems and other information, call 299-2489, including after hours.
Lake Waco parks
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed all Lake Waco parks, including at the Lake Waco dam, until further notice. Boat ramps at Speegleville, Midway, Flat Rock, Airport Park, Lacy Point and Koehne Park are open.
Camping is also closed at Lake Waco parks, with reservations for dates through May 15 being canceled.
Waco city parks remain open, but public restrooms will be locked. Other coronavirus control measures including social distancing and a prohibition on gatherings will be in place until further notice, according to parks director Jonathan Cook.
The Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road, is moving to an online- and phone-based foster and adoption matchmaking service with curbside meet-and-greets in the animal shelter parking lot by appointment only, to address concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
People who are interested in fostering or adopting an animal should go to hsctx.org and submit an online application. For those without internet service, visit the shelter during operating hours to get a paper application.
Fosters and adopters must be at least 18 years old, have valid identification, and renters must provide written proof of their landlord’s animal policy.
The Humade Society of Central Texas is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, email Paula Rivadeneira at paular@hsctx.org, or call 447-0368.
Curbside book pickup
All four Waco-McLennan County Library locations will start offering curbside pickup Monday morning, operating from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The libraries remain closed through March 29.
To reserve books and set a pickup time, go to waco-texas.com/cms-library. The library will send an email or text when reserved books are ready. Customers should call when prompted that their selection is ready.
Central: 254-750-5943
East Waco: 254-750-8620
South Waco: 254-750-8621
West Waco: 254-750-3695
Customers should have their library card read and stay in their car when they arrive. Books will be brought to the car.
Return book drop boxes remain open throughout the shutdown due to coronavirus.
Waco ISD food sites
Here is the complete list of locations where Waco ISD is offering its free curbside meal service:
Breakfast is served from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
Alta Vista Elementary, 3637 Alta Vista Drive
Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 N. 18th-A St.
Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Estella Maxey Place, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road
Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.
J.H. Hines Elementary, 301 Garrison St.
Kate Ross Homes, 937 S. 11th St.
Kendrick Elementary, 1801 Kendrick Lane
Lake Shore Baptist Church. 5801 Bishop Drive
Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Road
Park Lake Drive Baptist Church, 3701 N. 27th St.
South Terrace Community Center, 2615 S. 12th St.
St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 N. 25th St.
Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive
The district’s child nutrition services departments are also operating vans to distribute prepackaged lunches at the following locations and times Monday-Friday:
Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, from 11 to 11:30 a.m., and Crestview Park, 4615 Sanger Ave., from 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.
