U.S. Rep. Bill Flores announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election next year, ending his decade-long tenure in Congress representing Waco, Bryan-College Station and other communities.
Flores, 65, a College Station Republican representing the 17th Congressional District, said he is eager to spend more time with his family, including four grandchildren.
"When I originally announced that I was running for Congress in 2009, I was firm in my commitment that I would run for six or fewer terms," he said in a news release. "After much prayer over the past few days and following conversations with my wife, Gina, during that time, I have decided that my current term will be my last."
Flores joins several other Texas Republicans in Congress who are not running for re-election, including U.S. Reps. Kenny Marchant, Pete Olson, Mike Conaway and Will Hurd.
In an interview, Flores said stepping down will be "bittersweet."
"This is an incredibly fulfilling position, particularly when you see good things happen for your constituents. It can also be incredibly frustrating when people put politics ahead of good policy."
Flores, an oil exploration company executive, came to power in 2010, defeating Congressman Chet Edwards, a Waco Democrat who had been in Congress for 20 years.
His victory came amid a tea party insurgency that swept many long-tenured Democrats out of Congress. Flores went on to serve from 2015 to 2017 as the chairman of the influential Republican Study Club and a member of various House committees, including Energy and Commerce.
In an interview Wednesday, Flores said his voting record has reflected the "center right" views of the district, which includes part of Austin as well as the Brazos Valley.
"I think I am more conservative than the district, but my voting patterns represent the district at the end of the day," he said. "I think my job is to represent the mean ideology of the district."
Asked about his accomplishments over the last decade, Flores pointed first to efforts within his own district, including emergency and recovery funds for West after the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion. He said West is an "incredibly resilient community" that would have recovered on its own, but "we were able to do some great things to help West get back on its feet."
Flores also mentioned the renaming of Waco's Veterans Affairs hospital for Pearl Harbor hero Doris Miller, and the establishment of the Waco Mammoth National Monument.
Flores has been part of the minority party in the House since the 2018 election, but in his announcement listed several legislative goals he wants to accomplish before he retires.
"During the upcoming weeks and months, I will be working with the Trump administration and my Congressional colleagues to rebuild our Military; to secure our border; to grow our economy through tax reform and regulatory reform; to restore fiscal soundness to the federal budget; to remove the uncertainty related to the ‘Dreamers’ in our country; to rebuild our critical infrastructure; to help enact the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA) and other international trade reforms; to facilitate the accelerated deployment of 5G technologies; to enact common-sense reforms for prescription drug costs and health care; and to maintain America’s energy dominance," he said.
Flores voted in late 2017 for the controversial Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a $1.5 trillion package that some analysts have blamed for a rising deficit. The U.S. budget deficit so far this fiscal year is $867 billion, up 27 percent over the previous year.
Flores noted that federal revenue is up despite the tax cuts.
"America doesn't have a revenue problem," he said. "A lot of people try to say tax cuts hurt revenue. What America has is a spending problem. ... Until Congress grapples with the big, gnarly issues, the deficit is not going to be solved.
"What we need to do is have a good, hard, honest discussion about how you can make Social Security and Medicare sustainable, how to protect our current retirees and also our grandkids' generation."
Flores said he intends to remain politically active after he leaves office in January 2021. He said he has been contacted by "thoughtful leaders" in his district who might be interested in running for his seat, and he hopes to be involved in the general election campaign of whoever wins the primary next spring.
He also intends to find part-time work in the private sector and get involved with more charitable activities along with his wife.
"I've got enough energy and passion that I think I can be useful," he said.
