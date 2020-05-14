When guests return to Cameron Park Zoo, they will be welcomed by two new furry faces: twin ring-tailed lemurs born at the zoo in late March.
Mike and Ike, the newborn sons of 10-year-old Crystal Light and 12-year-old Agathon, were named after candy, continuing a zoo tradition for ring-tailed lemurs born there. The banana-sized boys are still too young to be weighed, but have doubled in size within seven weeks. Primate keeper Jordan Roberts said the zoo staff has been mostly hands-off, making sure the boys are active, healthy and nursing without issue.
“They’re bouncing off of mom, and then playing with each other, and then bouncing to their cousin,” Roberts said. “We’re making sure to keep an eye on them, if they’re ever outside.”
She said lemurs are by no means cuddly, but enjoy training sessions and interacting with zoo staff, and the twins already have distinct personalities.
“The baby boys have been fun to watch,” Roberts said. “Mike definitely seems to be the more adventurous one at the moment. He’ll hop off of mom, jump onto a stick and hop back. Then Ike is like ‘Oh that looks like a great idea!’ and follows suit.”
All the zoo's lemurs have been able to return to their exhibit since spring break, after repairs to the pond around the gibbon and lemur exhibits had them in temporary daytime quarters for more than a month. The brothers would usually join the other lemurs in their exhibit two to three weeks after being born, but with the zoo closed, it will be much longer before they see a crowd of guests.
“Even though we didn’t have public here to see them, we stuck to that timeline,” Roberts said. “It’s what’s recommended, and that way we know that we don’t have any health concerns or mobility concerns to worry about. We can watch them get accustomed to the island and start exploring.”
Baby lemurs spend the first weeks of their lives clinging to their mothers.
“And we’ve not seen any health conditions right now,” Roberts said. “Just like with any young animal, there can always be either environmental or other conditions that can affect that, but none that we’re concerned about at the moment.”
Mike and Ike’s aunt, Capri Sun, and her daughter, Skittles, have been helping taking care of the twins as well. Roberts said births usually happen in the animals’ night houses.
“For the most part, if the mom can take care of her baby and they are doing everything that a mother should be doing, then that’s the best position for the baby to be in,” Roberts said. “Our main role is monitoring mom.”
At seven weeks old, the twins have become more mobile and independent, venturing away from their mother and exploring their island enclosure.
The six ring-tailed lemurs share the island with the zoo’s two red ruffed lemurs, Weasley and Esther, who the twins have not yet met. For the time being, the two troops of lemurs alternate between the island and their night houses.
“They have, in the past, shared the island with the ring-tailed troop, but while we have infants or new members, we go ahead and give them their separate spaces,” Roberts said.
The adult ring-tailed lemurs came to the zoo named after drinks, and the zoo decided to name any babies after candy.
“In the past we’ve had the males, Rollos, Snickers and Twix, and Skittles was the only female we’ve had,” Roberts said. “Those boys and their father actually got to stick together and go to another facility together.”
She said zoo staff might come up with a new theme if another generation of lemurs comes to the zoo, but for now they are sticking with the candy theme.
Ring-tailed lemurs can live as long as 18 years in the wild and can live 20 to 30 years in captivity. Ring-tailed lemurs are endangered because of human-induced habitat loss and degradation, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Once the twins reach maturity at 3 years old, they could move to another zoo as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ species survival plan.
“They make the recommendations and decide who moves where,” Roberts said. “Whenever our boys were sent to the Tennessee Aquarium, they recommended Agathon come to our facility for future breeding.”
Officials have not yet determined when Cameron Park Zoo will reopen for visitors.
