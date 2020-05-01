The Waco Tribune-Herald captured 23 awards in the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors contests, which highlight work from last year.
Tommy Witherspoon, Carl Hoover and Win Emmons each won first-place awards, and Brice Cherry was named the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year. The winners were released last week after the annual Texas APME convention was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Tribune-Herald competes in Division AAA.
The Star award was Cherry's second, having won Sportswriter of the Year in 2017. He has been with the newspaper since 1998.
"We had 11 different winners this year, which is a credit to the depth and experience of our staff," Tribune-Herald Editor Steve Boggs said. "They turn out great work every day, and it's very gratifying to see them recognized for it."
Witherspoon, who captured three awards overall, won both first place and third place in the Deadline Writing category. His first-place entry was a story announcing that District Attorney Barry Johnson had dropped all remaining criminal charges in the 2015 Twin Peaks biker shooting. He won third for his coverage of the Shawn Oakman sexual assault trial in the spring of 2019.
Hoover won fist and second place in Comment and Criticism. His first-place entry included the story of Waco's own version of the Green Book, the subject of a 2019 movie that earned an Academy Award nomination. Hoover's blog, Sight and Sound, won second place.
Emmons, the newspaper's online editor, captured first place for his presentation of the story of the Waco Mammoth National Monument. He also won Honorable Mention in the Star Online Package of the Year contest for his presentation of the Eighth Street pedestrian bridge's obituary, written by J.B. Smith.
Reporter Brooke Crum won second place in Community Service for her reporting on Marlin ISD's continuing troubles.
Bill Whitaker won second place in the Star Opinion Writer of the Year contest, while reporter Kristin Hoppa took third in the Star Breaking News Report of the Year category for her coverage of a noon bank robbery in Hewitt. Hoppa also won third place in Short Features for her report on Church Under the Bridge's march from its home under the Fourth Street underpass on Interstate 35 to its home away from home at Magnolia Market at the Silos.
Tribune-Herald photographers won three awards, including second place finishes in News Photography and Feature Photography by Jerry Larson, and an Honorable Mention by Rod Aydelotte in Sports Photography.
The Dallas Morning News (AAAA), Beaumont Enterprise (AAA), Brownsville Herald (AA) and Baytown Sun (A) were named Newspaper of the Year in their respective divisions.
Here is the complete list of winners from the Tribune-Herald in the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors and Headliners Awards contests:
1st - Deadline writing, Tommy Witherspoon, Twin Peaks
1st - Comment and Criticism, Carl Hoover
1st - Infographics, Win Emmons, Waco Mammoth National Monument history
1st - Star Sportswriter of the Year, Brice Cherry
2nd - Comment and Criticism, Carl Hoover, Sight and Sound blog
2nd - News Photography, Jerry Larson, Coble executed
2nd - Feature photography, Jerry Larson, Friday night cameras at La Vega
2nd - Sports columns, Brice Cherry
2nd - Star Opinion Writer of the Year, Bill Whittaker
2nd - Community Service, Brooke Crum, Marlin ISD struggles
3rd - Star Breaking News Report of the Year, Kristin Hoppa, Noon bank robbery
3rd - Star Online Package of the Year, In Memorium, Eighth St. Pedestrian Bridge
3rd - Deadline writing, Tommy Witherspoon, Oakman not guilty
3rd - Short features, Kristin Hoppa, Church Under the Bridge marches to new home
3rd - Sports features, Brice Cherry, Wendzel making waves
HM - Freedom of Information, Kristin Hoppa, FBI standoff
HM - Feature writing, Tommy Witherspoon, Shoeshine man
HM - Feature writing, Mike Copeland, Sears leaves Waco
HM - Sports features, Brice Cherry, Worth his weight in gold
HM - Sports features, John Werner, Lumley returns
HM - Sports features, John Werner, John Muir trail
HM - Sports Photography, Rod Aydelotte, Flipping for five titles
HM - Sports features, Brice Cherry and John Werner, Baylor winning the right way
