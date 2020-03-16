For the duration of the coronavirus outbreak, the Tribune-Herald front lobby will be closed to the public.

The Waco Tribune-Herald will continue to publish on its regular schedule. A drop box for payments, correspondence and announcements is located in the foyer of the front entrance for convenience.

Families who want to place an obituary or in memoriam may call 757-6900. Classified ad customers may call 757-5874 or order their ad online at wacotrib.com/classifieds.

