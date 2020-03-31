They are calling them "sheroes" at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart.
Michelle Havranek, the facility superintendent, and Emily Shaw, assistant superintendent, had just ended a long day at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department facility in Mart and were leaving in their cars about 6 p.m. when they drove up on a head-on collision on State Highway 164 near 7 Mile Lane.
The wreck had just occurred and flames were starting to emerge from one of the vehicles, said TJJD spokesman Brian Sweany. Both women jumped from their cars. Havranek ran to the vehicle that was on fire while Shaw rushed to the other one.
According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan W. Howard, a motorist in a Dodge Dakota traveling eastbound tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and crashed into the front right side of a westbound Chevrolet Suburban. Both vehicles overturned, Howard said.
Havranek helped free the driver of one vehicle, while Shaw, armed with a box cutter, slashed the seat belt to help free the two occupants of the other vehicle with the assistance of emergency workers, Sweany said. Havranek flagged down the driver of a passing 18-wheeler, who helped put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher in the truck, Sweany said.
"They are trained in their jobs in emergency response and they put that training to good use in this case," Sweany said.
The driver of the Dodge and both occupants of the Suburban were taken to a Waco hospital for treatment of possible injuries, said Howard, who could not specify how seriously they were injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.