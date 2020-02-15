Kesha Kelly goes by "Rainbow."
"I'm that colorful," she said.
But it is more than just a nickname.
It is the range of colors found in the tie-dyed clothing and material she is selling under the banner Rainbow Textiles at the monthly Eastside Market this year. It is also a symbol of hope that a craft she enjoys may help her continue to get her feet on the ground after a spell of homelessness.
Kelly, 39, sells her work at the open-air market which adjoins Brotherwell Brewing at 400 E. Bridge St. and whose vendors of handcrafted art and items give it a distinctive laid-back vibe. She is expected to be there this Sunday during its operating hours of noon to 5 p.m. and, responding to customers' suggestions at her first market showing last month, armed with tie-dyed baby clothes and men's shirts.
The artist hopes to make some money with her brightly colored, patterned clothing, the patterns and designs showing her experience and skill more than random splashes of eye-catching hues. But strangers' smiles are a currency of their own.
Those smiles may or may not know the story behind Kelly's, that months earlier, the native Texan was homeless, living under a bridge not far from where she sells shirts and dresses on market day.
"A chill went down my back when she told me that," said Diana Barrett, spokeswoman for The Salvation Army of Waco.
A lot of helping hands got Kelly to where she is today, including the state MHMR Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness program worker who found her living under a bridge in East Waco and started the process to connect her to services she could use, The Salvation Army's Community Kitchen where she found food and fellowship, and biweekly art classes at the kitchen led by Art Center of Waco interim Director Heidi Lindquist.
Social workers helped her secure a Section 8 housing voucher for an apartment. Lindquist and volunteer Phyllis Shows encouraged her to consider making items to sell at Eastside Market, and Shows and Barrett supplied materials to get her started. Volunteers covered the cost of rental space at the market, and paying customers have showed up.
That path with many steps culminated in a feeling at her market debut Kelly said she had not had in a while.
"I felt, 'Finally, I did it! I'm going to be great one of these days,'" she said. "I didn't want people to pity me or look down on me, and they were so chill and relaxed."
The path that brought the Dallas native to Waco was far longer. She spent her childhood in Dallas, Lewisville and Denton and moved to Arizona for a modeling job. She spent years hitchhiking and working small jobs on the West Coast and spent time in jail for marijuana possession in Wyoming before returning to Texas. The time back in her native state has brought stints with parents, in broken relationships and the low point of life under an East Waco bridge.
"I'm a traveling girl," Kelly said wryly.
Taking the evening meal at the Salvation Army's downtown Waco Community Kitchen and shelter brought Kelly in contact with the HeART of the Homeless initiative, an art program run by Art Center of Waco, originally underwritten by City Center Waco and continued last year through a Creative Waco grant.
The Art Center program was meant more to enrich lives in the community through art than to teach skills. For many working through the trauma of homelessness — divided families, children and lonely adults — creating art provided a welcome outlet for expression, Barrett said.
"For a lot of people, this is stress relief and a confidence booster," she said.
For Kelly, it turned out more than a pleasant pastime. She had done tie-dying in the past and when she tried it again at a Salvation Army art session, an ember sparked into flame.
"The joy I felt each time I unwrapped a piece — I just want to make people smile," Kelly said.
Once she decided to go ahead and make items to sell, Kelly spent several weeks creating shirts, jackets, towels, sheets and more, tie-dying in her apartment's bathtub and working without a washer or dryer at hand.
She found smiles and more at her Rainbow Textiles debut last month, with customers informing her what else she needed to make next time.
"I was told I didn't have enough men's shirts or baby and infant clothes," Kelly said.
The fabric artist found good company at the market, which features some 29 vendors selling handcrafted jewelry, vintage clothing, visual art, pottery and more.
"You can come in, and you're not out of place," said Andreas Zaloumis, who started Eastside Market with his wife Bianca, partner Eric Linares and the cooperation of nearby Brotherwell Brewing.
The market's welcoming vibe almost proved too welcoming, in fact, with participation swelling to as many as 35 vendors before organizers decided to cut it back to its current level.
"We realized we had to dial it down to make it sustainable," Zaloumis said.
Ultimately, he would like to see the market expand beyond its monthly appearance and become a multi-cultural, city-connecting event.
"I'd like it to be a festival, a block party that would bring the whole city out," he said.
Like many of Eastside Market's vendors, Zaloumis also hopes to use the market as a stepping stone for his small business, with plans to spin his coffee cart, Third Space Theory Coffee, into a brick-and-mortar operation with Brotherwell Brewing as neighbor.
Helping advise artists on the path to creating a sustainable business is familiar territory for Luann Jennings, who runs several professional development programs for artists through the nonprofit arts organization Creative Waco. What it takes is no different than what is needed for a small startup business, she said.
"You're making a product or service, you have to connect with an audience and you have to convince them to give you money for it," Jennings said.
To turn passion into profit takes hard work, discipline and a willingness to sacrifice for a long-term goal, she said. Selling art rarely provides the sole income for an artist but it can provide an important and personally fulfilling part.
"It's the nature of the beast. It can be a pretty satisfying way to life, but sometimes it's a logistical puzzle to make it all work," Jennings said.
Should Kelly choose to parlay her art into a business, Jennings said she has plenty of local resources to draw on, including local chambers of commerce, the nonprofit Start Up Waco and the Workshop In Business Opportunities program.
Right now, Kelly is taking things a step at a time — tie-dying clothing and other materials, responding to customers' suggestions, making changes for her next market appearance, maybe adding silver jewelry. But she has a goal ahead of her.
"I'm going to own my own business and something that matters," she said. "I don't know what it is, but I know that."
