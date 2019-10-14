Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A rendering shows plans for the fire administration building at the corner of 25th Street and Grim Avenue, where 25th Street Theatre is being demolished. A replacement Fire Station No. 6 would be built closer to the corner of 26th Street and Grim, on the same property.
Crews with Garret Demolition LLC begin tearing down the former 25th Street Theatre on Monday. The city plans to build Waco Fire Station No. 6 in its place starting in 2020.
The weather-beaten, rusted and towering 25th Street Theatre sign was removed in May 2019 after it had become a hazard to itself and passersby. Crews with A-1 Banner & Sign, Jackson Sign & Lighting and Wales Crane & Rigging helped take it down before it was placed in storage.
The 74-year-old movie house will fall to make room for a $5.1 million fire station that will serve as a replacement for Station No. 6, which is nearby.
The 25th Street Theatre opened in 1945 with 780 seats, a relative novelty called air conditioning, a wide screen and murals inside. It closed in 1982, bowing to multiscreen theaters, before becoming a nightclub for several years. It closed in 1992 and fell into disrepair. The city tagged it as unsafe in 2001, and ownership disputes hampered redevelopment until the city bought the property last year.
More photos of the historic theater
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
25th Street Theatre
Fire Station No. 6 rendering
Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.