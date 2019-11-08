The 17th Street viaduct has remained partially closed since a roaring fire destroyed a warehouse below the bridge last month, and city officials said further inspection and repairs are needed before it reopens fully.
"There was some surface damage noted from the fire," city spokesman Larry Holze said. "We will be looking for contractors to resurface the road, so we are keeping it closed for precaution."
Two lanes are closed on the four-lane, northbound one-way bridge spanning from Webster to Franklin avenues. No timeline for a possible reopening was available Friday, Holze said.
"We are seeking a contractor to do a more in-depth assessment and look at from the standpoint of overall safety and security just to make sure," he said. "Right now, there is no hurry to open it back up since we have the capacity and there are no major traffic issues with two of the lanes being closed at this time."
The fire in the early morning hours of Oct. 14 destroyed the shuttered Langford Distribution building at 301 S. 17th St., which had been used to store agricultural chemicals. Flames damaged the bridge above. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
