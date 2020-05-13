Waco police are investigating a Wednesday morning traffic crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old man set to graduate from high school.
Emilio Rueda was killed about 7:30 a.m. after he was ejected from a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck. Waco police report the truck drifted off the roadway and struck a utility pole at Robinson Drive and Primrose Drive.
Rueda, a passenger in the truck, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who police have not identified publicly, was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for what police describe as injuries that are not life-threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum.
Rueda was a graduating senior at Chilton High School, Chilton ISD Superintendent Brandon Hubbard wrote in a post on the district's website. Counselors will be available at the school Thursday.
"We encourage the Chilton community to surround the family with thoughts of love and prayers of comfort during this time of bereavement," Hubbard wrote. "Additionally, we ask that community members, parents, and teachers extend support to the graduating class of 2020 as they navigate this difficult time."
The district is accepting donations in Rueda's memory to be given to his family.
