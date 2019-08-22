Hot, dry conditions throughout Central Texas likely will get worse before they get better, State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said.
McLennan County is experiencing abnormally dry conditions but is not yet in a drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor map released Thursday. The county has been under a burn ban since early this month, and as of Thursday, more than half the state's counties also were under burn bans, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“The state has been seeing hot weather. It’s been hottest in the northeast,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “North and Central Texas haven’t been quite as hot, but as it dries out, temperatures go up. The longer the dry weather lasts, the greater the chance of seeing super-hot 100 degree days day after day.”
He said heavy rain is typical for May and June, but the central and northeastern parts of the state both received higher than average rainfall early this summer, leading to a lot of growth that shriveled in July.
Waco recorded 5.53 inches of rain in May, 7.38 inches in June, 0.03 of an inch in July and 0.03 of an inch so far in August.
“Having lots of planting growth early on that dries out and goes dormant, that’s much easier to burn,” Nielsen-Gammon said.
He said McLennan County is not yet in a position to worry about its water supply, and September and October are typically wetter months for Texas.
“It takes a much longer time to deplete reservoir capacity,” Nielsen-Gammon said.
McLennan County Extension Agent Shane McLellan said the county’s spring crops generally performed well, but cotton crops are showing some signs of distress from the heat.
“It’s normal for this time of year,” McLellan said. “Farmers are tickled happy with what they’re harvesting. We really could have used a July rain on cotton, and we just didn’t get that.”
Hay production got caught between an overly wet spring and a brutally dry summer, limiting the amount farmers could collect.
“By the time it did dry out, we missed a lot of cutting,” McLellan said.
McLellan said he recommends residents continue to maintain their grass, particularly close to their homes, keep their plants watered and continue to mow to avoid fires.
“If we could catch a scattered shower now, it would help,” McLellan said. “Two inches or so would be good for pastures.”
McLellan said homeowners might see their trees begin to wilt as the dry weather continues.
National Weather Service meteorologist David Bonnette said there is a possibility the county will receive some rain this weekend as a tropical system moves through Texas and Louisiana.
“Even then, it’s not going to be a real soaking storm,” Bonnette said.
He said the next glimmer of hope will come sometime next week when a cold front could potentially move through Central Texas.
“There’s still questions about how far south the front will end up going and how strong it will be,” Bonnette said.