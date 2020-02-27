More than 100 students from 18 Central Texas schools were awarded medals from the Waco Scottish Rite Charitable Foundation for their winning projects in the 2020 Heart of Texas Regional History Fair held Feb. 14 at Baylor University.
Students competed in several categories, including individual paper and individual and group exhibits, performances, documentaries and websites.
Students representing 12 schools who placed first or second in the senior and junior divisions advance to the Texas History Day competition April 25 at the University of Texas at Austin and the Bullock Texas State History Museum.
Winners in Austin compete at National History Day June 14-18 at the University of Maryland.
In addition to the category winners, Heart of Texas Regional History Fair participants and teachers also were honored with special awards.
Students winning projects or honored with special awards represent the following Waco-area schools: Atlas Academy, Cesar Chavez Middle, Eagle Christian Academy, La Vega High, La Vega Intermediate H.P. Miles Campus, Lorena High, Robinson Junior High, St. Louis Catholic, Tennyson Middle, Waco High, G.W. Carver Middle and Lake Air Montessori.
The Heart of Texas Regional History Fair covers a 14-county region in Central Texas. It is sponsored by The Texas Collection at Baylor and is held each February at the Bill Daniel Student Center at Baylor .
For the list of winners by category, visit baylor.edu/historyfair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.