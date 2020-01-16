Large audiences enjoyed two “Rainbow and Ribbons” piano and violin recitals on Dec. 16 at Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre.

Forty-three students of Tabitha Hymer’s Piano and Violin Studio played one piece each from a variety of musical genres. Many of the solo performers were accompanied by a variety of young gymnastic ribbon dancers with swirling multi-colored lights.

Some of the piano pieces included “Conquistador,” “Fur Elise,” “Silent Night,” “He’s a Pirate,” “Rainbow Prelude,” “Stormy Night,” “Joyful Bells,” “The Spy,” “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?” “Quiet Waters” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The violin pieces included “Ashoken Farewell,” “Jingle Bells” duet, “Pop Goes the Weasel” and Walt Disney’s “Reflection.”

Refreshments were served after each recital.

