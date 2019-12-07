Hymer fall recital

Piano and violin students who performed were (front row, from left) Ila Witt of Mart, Sam Witt of Mart, Savannah Pringle of Hewitt, Amelia Hymer of Bruceville-Eddy, Addi Baker of Hewitt, Kenyan Baker of Hewitt, Lyla Holtman of Waco, Ethan Wickman of Belton, Rebecca Ramos of Hewitt, (back row, from left) Emma Matson of Woodway, Kirra Baker of Hewitt, Kenzie Hymer of Bruceville-Eddy, Allanah Kuykendall of Mount Calm, Stacy Duong of Hewitt, Ayden Pavelka of Waco, Brooke Amburgey of Lorena and Ava Matson of Woodway.

 Tabitha Hymer photo

A large audience of Stilwell Retirement Residence residents enjoyed a fall recital performed by 25 piano and violin students of Tabitha Hymer on Oct. 12.

A variety of genres were presented. Violin pieces included “Gavotte,” “Minuet No. 1,” “Country Waltz” and “Lightly Row.” Piano pieces included “Over The Rainbow,” “Pumpkin Boogie,” “Summer Dream,” “New Orleans Celebration” and “Joshua Fought the Battle of Jericho.”

Violin and piano duets also were performed.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments