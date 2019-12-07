A large audience of Stilwell Retirement Residence residents enjoyed a fall recital performed by 25 piano and violin students of Tabitha Hymer on Oct. 12.
A variety of genres were presented. Violin pieces included “Gavotte,” “Minuet No. 1,” “Country Waltz” and “Lightly Row.” Piano pieces included “Over The Rainbow,” “Pumpkin Boogie,” “Summer Dream,” “New Orleans Celebration” and “Joshua Fought the Battle of Jericho.”
Violin and piano duets also were performed.
