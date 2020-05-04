For the third day in a row, McLennan County on Monday reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases, while the number of hospitalized cases dropped to one.
Numbers reported by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District showed a cumulative total of 91 cases for the county, including four residents who have died. Nine had active infections, and 78 persons had recovered and 79 cases are being monitored.
Health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the absence of new cases and low COVID hospitalization numbers are signs that social distancing and mask-wearing by Waco and McLennan County residents were effective in controlling the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
She said the caseload to date has not overwhelmed local hospitals’ ability to care for the most serious cases.
“That’s good news. We want to continue that,” Craine said. “We’ve never had a big jump in cases or a surge. What we’re doing is working.”
Many of the city and county restrictions on movement, public activities and business operations included in a March 23 shelter in place order were lifted Friday under a statewide order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
In McLennan County, 2,848 residents had been tested for the coronavirus as of April 30, or about 1.1 percent of the county’s population, which is slightly below the state’s testing rate.
The public health specialist welcomed more testing, but she said the current levels and the protocol of residents contacting their doctor or health care provider first to request a test were helpful.
“I think it does give a good sense of where we are,” she said.
Though local case count is comparatively low, it indicates that the coronavirus is present in the community, and the need for personal measures such as social distancing, handwashing and masks hasn’t disappeared, Craine said.
“COVID is here and it’s not going away . . . The finish line has not been crossed,” she said.
Concern over possible coronavirus exposure led First National Bank of Central Texas to close temporarily its China Spring location on Monday. Bank vice president Dan Ingham said an employee had been tested for COVID-19, but that results from the test had not been received.
The branch was closed and deep-cleaned with its reopening dependent on the test results, he said. As with many Waco-area banks, First National Bank of Central Texas has not had in-lobby customer service since late March, offering only drive-through service.
Photo gallery: Top pics — coronavirus outbreak and more
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
A man exercises next to a closed beach in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Spaniards have filled the streets of the country to do exercise for the first time after seven weeks of confinement in their homes to fight the coronavirus pandemic. People ran, walked, or rode bicycles under a brilliant sunny sky in Barcelona on Saturday, where many flocked to the maritime promenade to get as close as possible to the still off-limits beach. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Farmers Markets
Vendors wait for customers at a drive-thru farmers market Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Overland Park, Kan. The market has moved from its usual home to a sprawling parking lot allowing for people to spread out and shop from their cars as a measure to stem the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
Stanley takes care of his 10-month-old daughter Ntokoso as his wife joins thousands who lined up to receive food handouts in the Olievenhoutbos township of Midrand, South Africa, Saturday May 2, 2020. though South Africa begun a phased easing of its strict lockdown measures on May 1, its confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil
Military police secure the perimeters of the Puraquequara prison as inmates stand on a water tower protesting against bad conditions and restrictions on family visits put in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, in Manaus, Brazil, Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Edmar Barros
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Washington Daily Life
A man sits on the top step of the Lincoln Memorial as people gather by the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, Saturday, May 2, 2020. The District of Columbia is under a stay-home order for all residents in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
Mounted police patrol on horses as people exercise on a seafront promenade in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 3, 2020. Spaniards have filled the streets of the country to do exercise after seven weeks of confinement to their homes to fight the coronavirus pandemic. People ran, walked, or rode bicycles under a brilliant sunny sky in Barcelona on Saturday, where many flocked to the maritime promenade to get as close as possible to the still off-limits beach. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
A funeral worker, wearing a hazmat suit, disinfects a family member before receiving the remains of his relative who died from the new coronavirus, at the General Hospital in Ecatepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
Brando Gonzalez Ortiz cries after receiving the news of his 43-year-old mother Carmen Ortiz’s death of COVID-19 disease, outside the Iztapalapa General Hospital, in Mexico City, Sunday, May 3, 2020. The Iztapalapa General Hospital is one the hospitals designated by health authorities to treat new coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Paraguay
A Paraguayan migrant couple pose for group photo with Health Ministry nurses at a residence that is housing a group of nationals returning from Uruguay and the United States, in Luque, Paraguay, Saturday, May 2, 2020. The group is under a mandatory quarantine as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus. The nurses are on site taking nasal swab samples to test the group for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
Cape Town City Ballet dancer Olivia Parfitt, trains at her apartment in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, May 2, 2020. All members of the company are forced to practice at their homes during the government lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Nardus Engelbrecht
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
A woman dressed in traditional costume wears a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus visits the popular tourist spot of Nanluonguxiang after reopened for tourists following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Sunday, May 3, 2020. From the United States to Europe and Asia, people in many parts of the world are emerging from their homes as virus-related restrictions begin to ease and springtime temperatures climb. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
People exercise on a seafront promenade in this photo taken with a telephoto lens in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Spaniards have filled the streets of the country to do exercise for the first time after seven weeks of confinement in their homes to fight the coronavirus pandemic. People ran, walked, or rode bicycles under a brilliant sunny sky in Barcelona on Saturday, where many flocked to the maritime promenade to get as close as possible to the still off-limits beach. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Turkey
Members of the Equestrian Gendarmerie Units, which normally serve to protect the Topkapı Palace, wearing face masks for protection against the coronavirus, as they patrol the beaches in Sariyer outside Istanbul, Saturday, May 2, 2020. The equestrian unit is used to patrol the beach area to enforce the curfew measures, restricting people from walking around or swimming. (Ibrahim Mase/DHA via AP)
Ibrahim Mase
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil
Inmates at the Puraquequara prison stand on a water tower as they protest against bad conditions and restrictions on family visits put in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, in Manaus, Brazil, Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Edmar Barros
APTOPIX Bolivia Plane Crash
The remains of an aircraft from the Bolivian Air Force burn after crashing near Trinidad, Bolivia, Saturday, May 2, 2020. The plane, flying a humanitarian mission, crashed minutes after takeoff in the Amazonian region, killing all six occupants, including four Spaniards who were being ferried to catch a flight to their homeland, the Defense Ministry said Saturday. (AP Photo/Kevin Bustamante)
Kevin Bustamante
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Asvini hospital in Mumbai, India, Sunday, May 3, 2020. The event was part the Armed Forces' efforts to thank the workers, including doctors, nurses and police personnel, who have been at the forefront of the country's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Rajanish Kakade
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Venezuela
An elderly woman wearing a protective face mask and disposable gloves as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, adjusts her headscarf as she takes a walk outside, breathing in fresh outdoor air, on the grounds of a nursing home in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Venezuela's government allowed elderly people and children to go outdoors for a few hours, relaxing a strict quarantine to help curb COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
APTOPIX Venezuela
Security forces guard the shore area and a boat in which authorities claim a group of armed men landed in the port city of La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday, May 3, 2020. Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said on state television that security forces overcame before dawn Sunday an armed maritime incursion with speedboats from neighboring Colombia in which several attackers were killed and others detained. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
APTOPIX Security Guard Killed Vigil
Maalik Mitchell, center left, sheds tears as he says goodbye to his father, Calvin Munerlyn, during a vigil Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Flint, Mich. Munerlyn was shot and killed Friday at a Family Dollar store in Flint. He'd worked at the store as a security guard for a little more than one year. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Jake May
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Nepal
A young Nepalese girl is sprayed with disinfectants as she arrives to get free food distributed by social workers during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 3, 2020. Nepal has extended the lockdown to May 7 and closure of the international border to May 13. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Niranjan Shrestha
APTOPIX South Korea Koreas Tensions
A father holds his son as he hangs a ribbon wishing for reunification of the two Koreas on the wire fence at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, May 3, 2020. North and South Korean troops exchanged fire along their tense border on Sunday, the South's military said, blaming North Korean soldiers for targeting a guard post. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon
APTOPIX Brazil Bolsonaro Protest
Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro shout slogans during a protest against his former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro and the Supreme Court, in front of the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, May 3, 2020. (AP Photo / Eraldo Peres)
Eraldo Peres
APTOPIX Uruguay Daily Life
A man basks in the sun on Montevideo's seafront, Uruguay, Sunday, May 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Matilde Campodonico
