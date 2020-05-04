For the third day in a row, McLennan County on Monday reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases, while the number of hospitalized cases dropped to one.
Numbers reported by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District showed a cumulative total of 91 cases for the county, including four residents who have died. Nine had active infections, and 78 persons had recovered and 79 cases are being monitored.
Health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the absence of new cases and low COVID hospitalization numbers are signs that social distancing and mask-wearing by Waco and McLennan County residents were effective in controlling the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
She said the caseload to date has not overwhelmed local hospitals' ability to care for the most serious cases.
"That's good news. We want to continue that," Craine said. "We've never had a big jump in cases or a surge. What we're doing is working."
Many of the city and country restrictions on movement, public activities and business operations included in a March 23 shelter in place order were lifted Friday under a statewide order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
In McLennan County, 2,848 residents had been tested for the coronavirus as of April 30, or about 1.1 percent of the county's population, which is slightly below the state's testing rate.
The public health specialist welcomed more testing, but she said the current levels and the protocol of residents contacting their doctor or health care provider first to request a test were helpful.
"I think it does give a good sense of where we are," she said.
Though local case count is comparatively low, it indicates that the coronavirus is present in the community, and the need for personal measures such as social distancing, handwashing and masks hasn't disappeared, Craine said.
"COVID is here and it's not going away . . . The finish line has not been crossed," she said.
Concern over possible coronavirus exposure led First National Bank of Central Texas to close temporarily its China Spring location on Monday. Bank vice president Dan Ingham said an employee had been tested for COVID-19, but that results from the test had not been received.
The branch was closed and deep-cleaned with its reopening dependent on the test results, he said. As with many Waco-area banks, First National Bank of Central Texas has not had in-lobby customer service since late March, offering only drive-through service.
