Local health care workers, Atwoods employees and first responders are being recognized for rendering immediate aid to a worker during a medical emergency Wednesday, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Lacy Lakeview police Sgt. Jason Higgins was driving through the parking lot of Atwoods Ranch & Home, 4501 Interstate 35, when he spotted an employee running across the parking lot to an Ascension Providence medical facility nearby, Truehitt said.
Higgins and two other officers quickly went into Atwoods, where employees and Ascension Providence personnel were administering CPR on a 57-year-old store employee suffering from what appeared to be a heart attack, Truehitt said.
"Within a few moments, AMR (American Medical Response) arrived and transported the man to the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery," he said. "It really was a remarkable job done by everyone to help save this man's life."
Truehitt called the group "our home town heroes" and said he plans to recognize each person who helped the man with a life-saver award at a future city council meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.