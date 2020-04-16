Local health care workers, Atwoods employees and first responders are being recognized for rendering immediate aid to a worker during a medical emergency Wednesday, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.

Lacy Lakeview police Sgt. Jason Higgins was driving through the parking lot of Atwoods Ranch & Home, 4501 Interstate 35, when he spotted an employee running across the parking lot to an Ascension Providence medical facility nearby, Truehitt said.

Higgins and two other officers quickly went into Atwoods, where employees and Ascension Providence personnel were administering CPR on a 57-year-old store employee suffering from what appeared to be a heart attack, Truehitt said.

"Within a few moments, AMR (American Medical Response) arrived and transported the man to the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery," he said. "It really was a remarkable job done by everyone to help save this man's life."

Truehitt called the group "our home town heroes" and said he plans to recognize each person who helped the man with a life-saver award at a future city council meeting.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

