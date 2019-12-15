Santa’s little helpers got a little extra help again this year from a crew who filled 232 stockings intended to bring some Christmas spirit amid tough circumstances.
For the 10th year, volunteers and staff with the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children collected and assembled donations they will distribute to crime victims served by the Waco-based nonprofit. Former crisis intervention advocate and current volunteer Mandi Barnes said the stocking program has expanded immensely.
“For this project, we want to create a little bit of happiness and normalcy,” Barnes said. “For some victims, things are crazy, things are not the way they should be. But giving a small gift, no matter how small, it can make Christmas Christmas to them.”
Barnes kicked off the stocking project in 2009 with the help of her mother and a few coworkers. That year, the group collected 15 stockings for young women.
“After that first year, my mom asked if we could get some other people to help because a lot of times people are willing to help, but they just don’t know how to get started,” Barnes said. “That next year I posted something on Facebook with basic information and people really started to contribute.”
Ten years later, the program’s expansion has allowed them to focus on teens, adults and families alike. Victims Center Clinical Director Michelle Davis said advocates will distribute the stockings filled with donations to clients in a six-county area.
“The clients who are coming here are going through a hard season, a hard time, and for that to be happening during the holidays, it’s extremely tough,” Davis said. “It speaks to people that they are seen and are important.”
Last week, advocates started delivering stockings filled with various items, including jewelry, makeup, lotion, scarves, journals, pens and other gifts that are not considered necessities. Barnes said she is grateful for the help and participation that ensures a stocking is available to every client of the Victims Center, which provides immediate assistance to victims of violence and offers sexual assault exams, case management and counseling.
“I coordinated the project, but this is not my project,” Barnes said. “All the stockings are filled by people of the community, and I want everyone who has helped this year and in the years past to see what they’ve done and the good they’ve spread in these last 10 years.”
