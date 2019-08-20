A woman accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend earlier this month in Bellmead was arrested with her new boyfriend during a traffic stop Monday morning in Lacy Lakeview, authorities said.
William Wayne Strawser, 49, and Trisha Lyn Smith, 37, both of Valley Mills, were stopped at about midnight Monday in the 1200 block of Lake Shore Drive for a traffic violation in a vehicle driven by Strawser, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
The vehicle had been reported stolen, and Strawser told officers it was borrowed, Truehitt said.
Smith initially gave a fake name, but officers were able to determine her identity and found she had an active arrest warrant out of Bellmead charging assault with a deadly weapon, he said. While she was talking with officers, they found a baggie in her possession with 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, Truehitt said.
According to the Bellmead warrant, Smith stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the torso on Aug. 10 in the 1400 block of Nealton Street.
“The victim stated that they had been in a relationship for four years and the defendant was upset because he was ending the relationship,” the warrant states.
Smith was arrested on the warrant charging first-degree felony aggravated assault, in addition to a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a Class A misdemeanor charge of failure to identify. She remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $92,000.
Strawser was arrested on a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He remained in jail Tuesday with bond listed at $6,000.
Man hit by car
Police searched Monday night for a woman who allegedly hit a man with a car at a home near North 26th Street and Sanger Avenue, police said.
Police were called to the home shortly after 8:30 p.m., when a 19-year-old man and a woman began fighting outside, Waco police Officer Erin McCullough said. The two separated briefly, then began arguing near the back porch and moved into the driveway to fight, McCullough said.
“That’s where she got back into her car and hit him with the car,” McCullough said. “He has minor injuries and is going to the hospital, but from what we know there is no loss of limb or anything life-threatening.”
Emergency responders said the man may have a broken leg. The car hit the rear of the house and caused minor damage, police said.
The woman left the home after striking the man, and police continued searching for the woman as of 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Injury to child
Police arrested a Waco woman and are looking for a man on an arrest warrant after a 2-year-old boy was hurt as the duo fought earlier this month, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
The man fled before police arrived at a house in the 3800 block of Windsor Avenue at about 9 p.m. Aug. 10, Swanton said. As police arrived, the woman, Veronica M. Jasso, 24, picked up the boy and ran to a backyard where they were both attacked by a dog and suffered significant injuries, he said.
The boy was also pushed as Jasso and the man fought, he said.
“She was actually choking or strangling the male adult victim,” Swanton said. “He got pushed into a glass window cutting his butt. He fled out of the house, and when police got there, she saw us and she grabbed the baby and ran into the backyard.”
The man later returned to the home, and he, Jasso and the child were all taken to a local hospital.
Police called Child Protective Services, but where the boy was staying and the status of his injuries were unknown Tuesday, Swanton said.
No one was arrested the night of the incident, but after further investigation, police got arrest warrants for Jasso and the man.
She turned herself in Tuesday morning on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child and was released from McLennan County Jail on $3,000 bond.
The man remains at large.
Child in car
A McGregor woman was arrested after she left two children unattended in a running vehicle at an apartment complex late Monday afternoon, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police responded to a call about the children in the 5100 block of Tennyson Drive at about 5 p.m. Monday. They determined Ashley Elizabeth Fields, 24, intentionally left the children, both under the age of 3, in the unlocked and running vehicle, Swanton said.
“We were able to determine that Ashley Fields was their mother. She had gone into an apartment to visit a friend and had been in the apartment for over 20 minutes, leaving the children unattended in the car,” Swanton said. “They arrested her and notified CPS (Child Protective Services) to come out and assist.”
In Texas, it is illegal to leave a child under the age of 7 in a car alone for more than five minutes without a person who is at least 14 years old in the car.
Fields was arrested on two state jail felony charges of abandoning a child with intent to return. She was released from McLennan County Jail on $6,000 bond Tuesday.
Child in car 2
A Waco man was arrested this weekend after he left two children in a running car while he went grocery shopping on Sunday, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Robert Lee Jennings Jr., 23, was arrested outside H-E-B, 801 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road, shortly before 5:40 p.m., after a shopper reported seeing two young children alone in a car, Kinsey said. Police arrived four minutes later and found a 6-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl alone in a car that was unlocked and running, Kinsey said.
Officers opened the car doors and got the children out. Kinsey said the 6-month-old boy was in a car seat, but it was not properly secured in the car.
Officers were able to locate the driver of the car, Jennings, 10 to 15 minutes later, she said. Jennings told officers that he intended to purchase a few items in the store and return quickly to the children, Kinsey said.
Police arrested Jennings on two state jail felony charges of abandoning a child with intent to return. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday with bond listed at $12,000.
The children’s mother was called, and they were released to her, Kinsey said.