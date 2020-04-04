A weekend of rainy weather may disappoint Waco-area families and individuals staying largely homebound during a shelter-in-place order, but for sufferers of pollen allergies, it is, well, a breath or two of fresh air.

Rain generally reduces pollen in the air, Waco allergist Dr. Pramila Daftary said. That means a more breathable break from high levels of tree and plant pollen in the last few weeks.

February and March rains, on the other hand, gave trees the energy and nutrients to unleash a massive wave of pollen last month, with oak the main culprit followed by elm, mulberry and hackberry. Next in line is mold, then grasses, which typically rise in April and peak in May.

"This month and the next will be bad for allergies," said Dr. N.J. Amar, medical director of the Allergy Asthma Center in Waco.

"And we just got over mountain cedar," said Daftary, with Allergy & Asthma Care of Waco.

Spring pollen season, the annual bedeviler of allergy and asthma sufferers in Central Texas, has arrived, triggering runny noses, red and itching eyes, sneezing, coughing and general malaise.

This year, however, there is a new danger with symptoms that overlap in part with those of allergies: the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and has killed some 60,000 people around the world.

The coronavirus attacks the lungs, with fever, a dry cough, sore throat, body aches and difficulty breathing the most common symptoms, though some have reported headaches, diarrhea and stomach upset.

Compare that to allergies, which also can cause coughing, sneezing and achiness, or asthma and its consequent breathing difficulties and one sees why allergy clinics and doctors' offices are busier than usual compounded with high anxiety. Daftary said her office daily handles a large amount of phone calls from concerned patients.

"We're on the line constantly," she said.

Amar said allergies usually do not cause high fever, often produce nasal congestion or drainage and usually cause their symptoms gradually, while COVID-19 symptoms can appear more suddenly. Difficulty in breathing, on the other hand, can indicate a dangerous allergic reaction or COVID-19, requiring prompt medical attention either way.

The chance that someone might think their COVID-19 symptoms are merely allergies have caused both allergy clinics to take cautionary measures. They are spacing appointments for allergy injections, limiting contacts between patients and medical personnel, seeing some patients through Skype or other electronic means, employing social distancing and telling regular patients to stay home and use their regular medicine.

Daftary recommended that allergy sufferers start taking their medicines when their symptoms first start to keep them under control. Masks to screen out pollen also can be effective for some when they spend time or exercise outdoors.

