An already soggy spring is set to get wetter this weekend, thanks to a cold front moving in with chances of heavy rain.
Waco Regional Airport recorded 0.78 inches overnight Thursday, resulting in standing water on city streets Friday morning. Since March 1, the city has received 7.8 inches of rain, or 4.5 inches more than normal.
“So far this year we’ve seen a little over 16 inches of rain in Waco, which is almost double what we normally see so far for this time of year,” said Sarah Barnes, a Fort Worth-based National Weather Service meteorologist. “We are definitely starting the year off very wet with lots of rain.”
A cold front that moved into McLennan County late this week brought cooler temperatures and thunderstorms to the region, Barnes said. Temperatures dropped from 71 around noon Friday to the upper 40s by late afternoon. Saturday’s forecast high was 49, with a 60 percent chance of rain.
“This front is a pretty strong front and will drop temperatures quite a bit with temperatures pretty cool for the next couple of days,” Barnes said. “Eventually temperatures will warm back up into the mid 80s next week, but we’ve got a pretty good chance for rain every day until Wednesday.”
Rain chances will continue throughout much of early next week with 40% chance of thunderstorms Sunday and about 70% chance of thunderstorms Monday. Barnes said severe weather is not expected out of the storms, but heavy rainfall is a strong possibility through Wednesday.
Shane McLellan, McLennan County Agrilife Extension agent, said farmers have planted much of their corn and some are preparing for planting cotton this month. He said the cooler temperatures and heavier rainfall has not been much of a problem.
“Corn is off to a great start and most of our grain sorghum was planted,” McLellan said. “Wheat and oats are looking good. This cool weather is not really concerning. It is going to slow down some growth on all of our crops, so some of that later planted corn might slow down more, but I don’t think it is going to get cold enough to do any real damage.”
