Jayden Barrientos, left, and his brother Gustin play in the snow as they wait for the school bus. School start times in Waco ISD and several other districts were delayed Thursday due to icy conditions. 
A new orangutan sculpture at the park entrance to Cameron Park Zoo is dusted with the early morning snow.
Nathan Lively, 17, plays in the snow with his dog Bailey at Viking Hills Park.
A snowman sits on the steps of a home in North Waco.

