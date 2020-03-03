Former Robinson ISD Superintendent Jim Smith and Chrissy Brault, longtime administrative assistant to incumbent Kelly Snell, appeared headed for a runoff Tuesday evening in the Republican race to fill Snell’s Precinct 1 seat on the McLennan County Commissioners Court.
With all voting centers reporting, Smith had garnered 1,853 votes, or 37%, to Brault’s 1,527 votes, or 30.4%, in the four-candidate race to represent the precinct that includes parts of Waco, Beverly Hills, Robinson, Golinda, Lorena and Bruceville-Eddy. Three-term incumbent Snell, co-owner of The Melody Ranch nightclub, did not seek re-election.
On the Democratic side, Alice Rodriguez, who stepped down in May as the Waco City Council’s longest-serving member, and was the city’s first Hispanic councilwoman, will face either Smith or Brault in the general election.
She received 1,816 votes, 72.2%, in the Precinct 1 Democratic primary, to Miriam Laeky’s 699 votes, 27.8%. Laeky is a Baylor University student.
Former Robinson City Manager Bob Cervenka, who became a regular attendee at commissioners’ meetings the past two years, was third in Republican vote-tabulating, garnering 1,020 votes, or 20.3%, while masonry contractor Roger Salinas received 610 votes, or 12.1%.
“With four people running, I thought from the get-go there would be a runoff,” said Smith, reached for comment Tuesday evening. “I’m in a position to be a part of it, and I want to thank those who supported me, who stood beside me. Now we have more work to do, visiting with people again.”
Smith said he would not pursue endorsements from Cervenka or Salinas, “but if they are kind enough to offer it, that would be great.”
He said he believes voters took notice of his experience working in the public eye, as Robinson ISD superintendent and as a four-term member of the Robinson City Council, a position that would have put him in regular contact with Cervenka, the former Robinson city manager. Smith, in interviews with the Tribune-Herald, emphasized his desire that communities and unincorporated areas around Waco should be put in a position to share in the city of Waco’s growing economic benefits from tourism.
Smith, 72, said he would like to see the “Silos effect,” grow in impact.
He said he has considerable experience working with taxpayers’ dollars. He believes commissioners generally act judiciously in their approach to spending, “but there is always room for improvement.”
Brault, 34, said she had no idea what to expect on election day, this being her first pursuit of public office. She said she has no secret to success, will continue to rely upon hard work and dedication to serve county voters.
Asked about support from her boss, Kelly Snell, Brault said she never received his formal endorsement, and did not necessarily expect one.
“He normally tries to stay out of others people’s politics,” she said.
Brault told the Tribune-Herald she wants to assist smaller communities fashion tax breaks and reinvestment zones to attract more high-tech employers. She believes the Waco/McLennan County Economic Development Corp., which is supported by city and county taxpayers, should aim high in offering incentives to companies that might boost the county’s standard of living.
The mother of four said she strives for a better future for young people growing up and pursuing careers in McLennan County.
Smith, too, said economic development issues appeal to him.
Salinas, reached for comment Tuesday evening, said he appreciated the opportunity to run, and that McLennan County would find itself in good hands with the election of either Smith or Brault. He said he got to know both on the campaign trail, and believes either would prove an asset to the court.
The runoff between Smith and Brault is May 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.