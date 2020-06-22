Cities are enacting orders requiring masks or other face coverings inside businesses that serve the public while others are waiting to take their cue from county officials, who could make a decision as early as Tuesday.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver signed an emergency order that went into effect Saturday that orders businesses to require employees and customers to cover their faces when multiple people are in a room. Woodway Mayor Jane Kittner issued a similar order that took effect Sunday, and Hewitt followed suit with a similar order to Woodway’s.
Waco City Council will discuss and possibly ratify the order during an 11:30 a.m. special city council meeting on Tuesday. Emergency orders enacted by the mayor must go before the council within six days.
County Judge Scott Felton, who has the power to declare a countywide emergency order on masks, said he is waiting to see the council’s direction Tuesday.
“Right now with the city of Hewitt, Woodway and Waco having orders out there, I’m told that’s about 62% of the population of McLennan County and...[probably a much higher percentage of businesses,” Felton said. “We want to make sure whatever action we take is thought over.”
Felton said he has been discussing the matter with city managers and gathering information. City officials in Lacy Lakeview, Robinson and Lorena said they don’t intend to make masks mandatory before the county makes a decision.
Waco’s order came amid rapid spread of COVID-19 in McLennan County, which saw record numbers over the weekend. According to covidwaco.com, at least 165 of the 354 confirmed cases are within Waco city limits.
Deaver said enforcement will be complaint-based, similar to the city’s emergency orders about large gatherings and what businesses were allowed to remain open.
“We will start with warnings and try to educate the business owner or operator about why this is so important, and what they need to do to be compliant,” Deaver said. “We’re hoping not to issue any fines, but ultimately business owners could be fined if they fail to enforce the order.”
The orders require that any business selling goods or services to the public within city limits create and post a COVID-19 health and safety policy that includes a requirement for face coverings. Waco businesses must post by Wednesday and Hewitt and Woodway businesses must post by Thursday. Failure to post and enforce the policy could result in a fine of up to $1,000 per day of violation.
“As a municipality, it’s an easier thing for us to do, a more appropriate thing for us to do, regulating a business as opposed to an individual,” Hewitt City Manager Bo Thomas said. “There are other issues involved with government regulating an individual and their rights.”
Thomas said Hewitt’s code enforcement officer is sending copies of the order, along with a guide explaining what businesses are required to do.
“The other thing we put in there is ‘please plan on providing a hand sanitization station,’” Thomas said.
Under the order, customers are allowed to remove their masks to eat and drink. Alina Mikos, co-owner of Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits on Austin Avenue, said the coffee side of the business has been mostly filling to-go orders, but some people still dine in at tables spaced for safety. On the bar side of the business, customers must take a seat and wait to be approached instead of coming up to the bar.
“We want to keep everybody safe, our staff as well as everyone else, and we do take this very seriously,” Mikos said.
Dichotomy set up a hand sanitizer station at the entrance of the building and recently added the requisite signs reminding customers they need to mask up before entering the building.
“We still want everyone to be as comfortable as possible while they’re in here,” Mikos said.
Mikos said most customers already wear masks. It’s also common for customers to carry masks in their pockets and wait until a Dichotomy employee tells them to put theirs on. Now that the order is in place, she said she’s only seen a handful of maskless customers who became frustrated after being told they couldn’t enter.
Nelson Rue, owner of Schmaltz’s sandwich shops on Valley Mills Drive and downtown, posted his own signs after the order went into effect.
“Today at the Townwest location, we did have about three or four people who chose not to come in because they didn’t have a mask on,” Rue said. “But everybody that came on did have a mask on.”
Rue said customers don’t have to wear masks for curbside pickup.
Rue said both Schmaltz’s locations also frequently disinfect tables, paying special attention to doorknobs, and have spaced out the tables in their dining rooms.
Lacy-Lakeview City Manager Keith Bond said the mayor has no plans to enact a similar order yet, but that could change. He said the city is also waiting to see what McLennan County commissioners will decide to do.
“If the commissioners issue the order similar to Waco’s, we would need to follow the county’s order as all other cities would need to do,” Bond said.
Robinson City Manager Craig Lemin said his town is also waiting on the county.
“We’re evaluating it,” Lemin said. “I think our mayor wants some more information before he makes a decision on it.”
Lemin said Robinson has a handful of stores, a single grocery store, fast-food restaurants and a handful of dine-in restaurants that would be affected.
“Most of our businesses are offices and things like that,” Lemin said.
Joseph Pace, city manager of Lorena, said most Lorena businesses already asked their employees to wear face coverings.
“Right now we are not going to follow suit,” Pace said. “We’ll probably be more in line with what the county is going to do.”
5 tips for wearing face masks in hot weather
Choose your material
Wearing a mask can be hot and make breathing feel more difficult. With that in mind, you’ll want to make sure your mask is reasonably breathable to help both increase comfort and decrease the impulse to touch the mask to adjust it — which is a big no-no when out and about.
“You want a breathable fabric,” says Nicole Jochym, a third-year medical student at Cooper Medical School at Rowan University who works with the Sew Face Masks Philadelphia organization. Her recommendation: Using a mask that is made from 100% cotton. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, good options include woven cotton sheets and T-shirt fabric.
While cotton isn’t moisture-wicking, she says, it’s more breathable than synthetic fabrics like polyester, and it could make masks more comfortable in the heat. Avoid filters, Jochym adds, because they are often made from synthetic materials, and can make masks hotter and harder to breathe through.
Check the fit
Your mask should be somewhat snug on your face, but you don’t want it to be so tight that it’s uncomfortable or difficult to breathe through. To solve that issue, says Carrie L. Kovarik, an associate professor of dermatology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, try out different masks, or use one that has adjustable ties.
“A tie mask probably would be better. Elastic straps can be irritating behind the ear,” she says. “Don’t put it on so tight that you can’t breathe.”
Jochym seconds that, saying that Sew Face Masks Philadelphia encourages using ties because they are adjustable. “Every face shape is different,” she adds; ties have the potential for a better, more comfortable fit.
Bring extras
Cloth masks, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has noted, should not be worn when they become damp or wet, which could cause issues in the summer, when we’re all sweating more heavily. Because cotton masks will absorb sweat when you wear them, Jochym says, it is important to have several clean ones available to use.
“In Philadelphia’s hot and humid summers, it could be difficult to get around with just one,” she says. “You have to be able to switch it out as it gets damp on the inside.”
Kovarik adds that health-care workers are often advised to take a 15-minute break from wearing their mask every two hours to give their skin time to air out, which could mean using several masks per day. If you plan to swap your mask, she says, do it at home, or if that is not possible, in an area without other people. “You don’t want to take it off in the middle of everything,” she says.
And always follow proper mask removal techniques, including washing your hands and not touching the front of the mask.
Limit how long you wear one
If hot weather makes wearing a mask uncomfortable, try to limit the amount of time you need to wear one. Masks, the CDC says, should be worn in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
“Think about when wearing a mask is necessary, and not wearing one when it is not needed,” Kovarik says. You may not need one when driving alone in your car, or sitting solo on your porch — as long as you are maintaining proper social distancing.
To help keep your mask time to a minimum, Jochym says, try planning effective routes to your destination, or plan your trips around the number of masks that you have available. And do not wear your mask off your nose when out in public.
Take care of your skin
Hot summer weather can cause moisture to build up under a mask, which can irritate your skin (similar to a diaper rash) Kovarik says. That problem, however, may be less common for people wearing cloth masks compared to health-care workers wearing less-breathable surgical or N95 masks.
“In hot weather, you will have a lot of moisture under there, and the skin can break down a little more,” she says. “Moisture from breath or heat builds up, and you can get a rash.”
If your skin does become irritated due to using a mask, Kovarik recommends using a noncomedogenic (non-pore-blocking) moisturizer — and avoid products like petroleum jelly. Apply your preferred salve after wearing a mask to help repair skin.
Additionally, Kovarik recommends not wearing makeup under a mask, as it could further clog your pores.
