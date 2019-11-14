Officials found a body in an Elm Mott home destroyed by fire early Thursday morning, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Volunteer fire crews from Elm Mott, Lacy Lakeview, Ross and West responded at about 3 a.m. to the fire in the 500 block of East Hilltop Lane, McNamara said. A man, believed to be the homeowner, called 911, but it is unknown if the caller made it out, he said.
Officials have not been able to positively identify the person who died, McNamara said.
An investigation by fire marshals is continuing, he said.
