One Falls County man was dead and his neighbor was in critical condition after they exchanged gunfire Sunday afternoon on a rural Falls County road, Sheriff Ricky Scaman said.
Deputies were called to County Road 247, in the southeast portion of Falls County, at about 2 p.m., on a report of gunfire. Scaman said Roger Ross, 59, was shot multiple times in the lower portion of his body and was killed. His neighbor, a 55-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body, the sheriff said.
Emergency responders took the injured man to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple by air ambulance. Scaman said the man, whose name was not released, remained in critical condition Sunday evening.
Verbal fight
Deputies reported both men were riding ATVs on the county road when they got into a verbal fight. Scaman said both men pulled out firearms and exchanged gunfire in the middle of the road.
Ross’ wife was riding with her husband when the confrontation began, Scaman said. She ran when the shooting started and called emergency responders.
Ross reportedly fired a high-caliber pistol, while his neighbor was armed with a high-powered rifle, the sheriff said.
Limited details were available as to what started the fight. Scaman said the shooting remains under investigation but possible murder and aggravated assault charges may be pending. The Texas Rangers are assisting Falls County in the investigation, Scaman said.
