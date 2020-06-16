Chase Mihalek with city of Waco public works fills a barricade with water Tuesday to mark the temporary closure of Lake Shore Drive. The stretch from Mt. Carmel Drive to Bishop Drive will be closed until Friday morning as city crews repair pavement and upgrade street markings, reflectors and street signs. The city has set up temporary detours until then.
