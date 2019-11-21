Local Trail Life USA and American Heritage Girls troops from Waco spent the Sunday afternoon before Veterans Day placing 900 grave-marker American flags at the headstones of U.S. veterans buried at Waco Memorial Park.
The flags were donated by the local WoodmenLife chapter.
Trail Life USA and American Heritage Girls are national Christian scouting organizations whose focus is to guide young people in becoming godly leaders with practical skills while enjoying the outdoors.
The Waco troops are chartered by Victorious Life Church and meet there on Sundays at 4 p.m. Boys and girls from kindergarten to 12th grade are welcome to attend.
