Live music, theater and proms are staples of a Waco Saturday night in a typical late April. You can find them this Saturday, too, but in online versions.
There’s an online Zoom play by Brazos Theatre, John Dempsy is performing his songs for a livestreamed concert from the Waco Hippodrome, and DJs from radio station KWBT, The Beat, are hosting a virtual high school prom.
It’s entertainment in a coronavirus spring. And created, in part, with the realization where people are spending their time at home.
For Waco writer and comic Michael McBrine, who has hosted stand-up comedy at downtown Waco’s Truelove Bar for several years, his experience in watching online improv comedy and suffering through — uh, attentively watching online Zoom teleconferences — collided to spark inspiration.
That inspiration led to an original play written for and performed on Zoom: “This Could Have Been Done in an Email,” which goes live at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for online access are $12.50, available on the theater’s website, www.brazostheatre.com.
The premise is a straightforward one. A department store’s jewelry sales manager (Melissa Morris) is meeting with her employees (Meagan Noranbrock, Paul Catalina, Amber Shae, McBrine, Cody Berry, Sean Noranbrock and Chris Bullajian) for a management-mandated refresher of sales strategies in anticipation of a post-quarantine opening.
Among the employees are a company toadie, an employee who tolerates his job because he needs it, two who are romantically connected, one with seemingly nefarious motive and others who don’t have control of what’s happening in their teleconferencing space.
The manager’s workers enter and leave the meeting. One forgets to mute a microphone and there are strange sounds from another’s online space. Comedy happens.
“None of this existed two weeks ago,” said McBrine. “It’s got Klingon characters. It’s got a probable murder. It’s got romance.”
Brazos Theatre director Beth Richards is directing the eight-member cast drawn from the theater’s improv team. “I told them to try not to think like a stage person on this one,” she said. Instead, they play to the camera and stick — mostly — to the script.
The play is the latest online venture for the theater and tech facilitator Mike Hamilton of Rogue Media Network, who have aired the theater’s improv comedy in recent weeks.
There’s no physical audience for immediate feedback and applause, but fans have shown their reactions in online comments, with some watching from as far away as England, Richards said.
The geographic boundaries are broader, too, for radio station KWBT-FM (The Beat, 94.5) which is inviting high school students from Waco, Killeen and Temple to its Virtual Prom from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
The prom broadcast features a dance playlist created and run by the station’s DJs with celebrity drop-ins from Yella Beezy, Trapboy Freddy, Junior from “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” and Baylor University basketball star Juicy Landrum. There’s a red carpet warm-up from 7 to 8 p.m. and a Prom King and Queen contest on the station’s Facebook and Instagram pages, judged in part from students’ music videos submitted earlier in the week.
Station general manager Rich Richardson said the virtual prom was a natural response to what area high school seniors have missed this spring due to school closings for the coronavirus.
The Beat’s DJ Precyse, DJ Batman and BJ the DJ normally provide the music at about a dozen area proms each spring, he said, and readily agreed to the idea, joined by the balance of the station’s staff. “I think our guys have taken their community involvement with the station to a new level,” said the general manager.
Not only KWBT’s online talent, but IT staff, management and graphics designers pitched it to create and promote the event. “This is the first time we’ve done something like this,” he said. “We wanted to do our best to give (seniors) an experience. This will be a prom they will never forget.”
The Saturday night music at the Waco Hippodrome is live even if there’s no physical audience to listen. Waco country singer-songwriter John Dempsy will perform a concert that will be livestreamed from the Hippodrome’s Facebook and Instagram pages beginning at 7 p.m. There’s no charge, though online “tips” will be accepted and the concert video will be posted later on the Hippodrome’s YouTube channel.
