Sailor anchors

 U.S. Navy photo — Seaman Apprentice Angel Jaskulos

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Steven Kolar, from West, assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford’s air department, receives his anchors from his daughter and wife during Ford’s chief petty officer pinning ceremony in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Thirty-four sailors from the Ford and PCU John F. Kennedy were advanced to the rank of chief petty officer.

