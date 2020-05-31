Many in Waco have found creative solutions to adapt with routines lost to COVID-19 precautions, but probably quite few have combined long-distance running and mathematical theory.
Greg Hamerly, an associate professor of computer science at Baylor University, and friends who had shared long-distance morning jogs with him for years set out to run on every street in Waco, except highways. Almost three months after city and county COVID-19 protection orders disrupted daily routines, Hamerly and five others are closing in on their goal, with many streets in Woodway and Hewitt thrown in for good measure.
The idea started as a casual suggestion early this year but turned into a defined goal after they decided to stop running as a group and continue as solo runners.
The goal needed some planning to achieve, and Hamerly was quick to create one. It turns out that graph theory’s “postman tour problem,” which involves finding the most efficient route connecting any given number of stopping points on several paths, showed a way to calculate and plot routes covering streets in a certain area.
Working with a Google map of the city as a base, Hamerly divided Waco into sections to help keep up with the streets runners had traversed, and they were off. Runners have averaged 4 to 6 miles apiece most mornings, with many tackling longer jogs on weekends.
A map showing runners’ cumulative routes, each in a different color, shows Hamerly’s color dominating, with the balance divided among Baylor educational leadership professor Tiffany Hogue, Baylor information technology director Mark Mastin, Baylor vice provost for academic affairs Jim Bennighof, Baylor Scott & White Health psychologist Elizabeth Coe, and DaySpring Baptist Church pastor Eric Howell.
Some are more serious runners than others. Hogue has 20 marathons to her credit and even started a girls’ running club at her daughters’ elementary school, Hillcrest Elementary School. Mastin runs the Baylor Bearathon, a half-marathon and triathlons, including TriWaco and the Ironman 70.3. Hogue, Bennighof and Mastin also have run together for some 12 years.
The day-by-day, stride-by-stride run through Waco took runners into neighborhoods and areas they had only driven through, if they had been there at all. The ground-level view revealed Waco on a human scale: houses distinguished by their yards or decorations, flowers and morning air thick with their scent, neighborhoods that change within a matter of a block or two, residents outside in a pandemic quiet.
“It’s fun to see people out walking or on the porch saying hello, and you make that connection,” Hamerly said. “And I’ve seen a lot more of Waco Creek than I knew existed.”
The runners found Waco’s street grid punctuated by dead ends, cul-de-sacs and unanticipated detours. Google Maps has been notified where it does not match reality, Hamerly said. And the only threats experienced were the occasional loose dogs roaming a neighborhood.
That serendipity sounds familiar to Ashley Bean Thornton, a longtime advocate of walking in Waco and a leading organizer in the group Waco Walks.
“I’ve noticed how many more people you meet and talk to, (on walks) and some of those conversations lead to really nice things,” she said. “There’s not as much to be afraid of in neighborhoods. We could be walking more, but we use a lot of excuses not to.”
Hogue found the experience filled the gap left when group jogs were sidelined.
“We haven’t been able to be together. … I have really, really missed that social connection this spring,” she said.
Bennighof, at 62 the elder member of the largely 40-something group, appreciates the gentle prod to get things done.
“It’s been a motivator for me,” he said. “I’m getting old and it’s getting harder to run, but (on a run) I’d find myself thinking, ‘Another half mile and I can finish this street.’”
There was also room to have a little fun. Howell mapped a route in central Waco that allowed him to spell “WACO STROG” on the map, a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Boston jogger who discovered too late, and to general internet delight, that she had left out a letter in her path paying tribute to the Boston Marathon.
A look at a shrinking area in central Waco on the map plotting the Waco runners’ routes indicates the end is in sight. Possibly within the month, the last of Waco’s 624 miles of paved roads will have been run. The mileage tallied by the runners is considerably over that. Hamerly calculates he is closing in on 800 miles, but the discrepancy may be due in part to jaunts in Woodway and Hewitt.
Waco’s suburbs or the full county could be next.
“We’ve hardly talked about it,” Bennighof said. “But we sort of make it up as we go.”
