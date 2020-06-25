Rotary District 5870 Central Texas recently presented a check for $29,994.50 to Baylor Scott & White Health in Temple for personal protective equipment for front-line health care workers.
Rotary International and Rotary District 5870 Central Texas are supporting three health care organizations that serve communities in the Rotary district — Baylor Scott & White Health, Ascension/Seton through the Seton Fund and the St. David’s Foundation.
A total of $110,556.50 is going toward personal protective equipment.
“Baylor Scott & White is grateful for the way Rotary District 5870 stepped up to face this challenge by providing funds to protect our frontline health care providers while they care the communities of Central Texas,” said Jana Sharpley, president of Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation. “Rotary’s dedication to ‘Service Above Self’ is truly inspirational.”
Rotary District 5870 encompasses 57 clubs and more than 2,300 Rotarians in the Central Texas area.
