Hardly a week went by in 2019 without news of a new hotel, trendy restaurant, housing subdivision, entertainment complex, brewery or coffeehouse in Waco. You could even throw in a hatchet-throwing joint or two.
But the real estate boom that continued in Waco this year has proven a mixed blessing for property owners as it has kept taxable property values spiraling skyward.
Countywide, the average home value increased by 9.4%, according to the McLennan County Appraisal District, with similar rates of increase in the city of Waco and its suburbs.
Even as most local entities held their tax rates steady or even slashed them in the case of many school districts, tax bills continued to rise. The average homeowner’s county taxes will increase by more than $60, while the average city of Waco homeowner will pay about $100 more.
It is all part of the bigger story over rising Texas taxes, which have become a flashpoint in the Republican-led Texas Legislature. Legislators this year pushed a measure capping city and county property tax revenue growth at 3.5% per year, over the protests of municipal leaders who said it would hobble their financial ability to meet needs such as streets and public safety.
That measure does not start taking effect until next year. Meanwhile, House Bill 3 this year required school districts to limit their property tax revenue growth to 2.5%, forcing districts including Waco ISD and Midway ISD to lower their tax rates. However, the state also set aside $5.1 billion to help offset school expenses.
Appraisers say they do not set tax rates, and they are just trying to keep up with the real estate market, which has been buoyed in recent years by a strong economy and higher-than-usual population growth. Less clear is the extent of the “Magnolia effect,” as lifestyle celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines have brought armies of tourists to their downtown complex and brought cachet to renovating Waco homes.
But even Magnolia found itself caught up in the property tax fight. The company is among nine firms suing the appraisal district over property value increases. MCAD appraised six Magnolia properties, including Magnolia Market at the Silos, Magnolia Table and Magnolia Press coffeehouse, at a total of $17.3 million, a value Magnolia disputed.
Whatever comes from the ongoing debate about relieving Texas' historic dependence on property tax, it probably will not be an income tax. In a November election, Texas voters approved a state constitutional amendment to prohibit such a tax in the future.
