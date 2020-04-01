Two lawsuits have been filed in the October traffic crash that resulted in the death of a Falls County Sheriff's Office deputy and possibly ended the law enforcement career of the Riesel police chief.
In separate suits filed last week in 82nd State District Court in Falls County, the widow and parents of Deputy Matt Jones and Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow and his wife, Carnelia Krumnow, are suing Michael Palmer, the Fort Worth man who lost control of his car on State Highway 6 and crashed into the officers, who were assisting another motorist who was stopped.
Krumnow and his wife, represented by Houston attorney Mo Aziz and Waco attorney Robert Stem Jr., are seeking more than $1 million in damages in their suit, which also names as defendants Mazda Motor of America and Mazda Motor Corp.
Deputy Jones' wife, Courtney Jones, and parents, Ronnie and Debbie Jones, are seeking unspecified damages in their lawsuit, which also names Palmer's insurance carrier, Auto Club County Mutual Insurance Co., as a defendant. The Joneses are represented by Houston attorney Robert Ammons and Waco attorney Jim Dunnam.
Laura Wright, a Dallas attorney who represents Palmer, did not return phone messages left at her office Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Krumnows' suit alleges gross negligence and wrongful death claims against Palmer, and also includes product liability claims against Mazda, including producing a "defective and unreasonably dangerous" vehicle because it was not equipped with electronic stability control.
A spokeswoman at Mazda's national headquarters in California said she was unaware of the lawsuit and declined comment Wednesday.
Krumnow was hurt and Jones was killed while responding to an accident on State Highway 6 near County Road 118 in Falls County. Both officers were out of their vehicles and standing by the car when Palmer, traveling northbound on Highway 6, lost control of his 2006 Mazda 6 and skidded into Jones' patrol car, officials have reported. The impact sent Jones and Krumnow reeling, leaving Krumnow wedged under the right rear of the police vehicle. Jones died from his injuries at the scene.
A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report released in October states Palmer was driving at an unsafe speed and took "faulty evasive action" before the wreck. No citation had been issued at the time of that report.
Krumnow, who underwent surgery, suffered a concussion, eight broken ribs, a dislocated knee and a lacerated spleen. He remains at home recuperating, but said Monday he had planned to go back to work at the end of May after having surgery on his knee. However, the surgery was postponed because it is considered elective during the coronavirus outbreak.
Aziz, however, said Krumnow's injuries were so severe that he likely would not be able to return to work in law enforcement.
"The chief's injuries are extreme," Aziz said. "He is never going to go back to work and resume his duties as a police officer. It is a miracle he survived the crash."
The Krumnows' suit alleges Palmer failed to maintain a proper lookout, failed to control his vehicle and failed to apply the brakes to avoid the accident.
The suit alleges design defects against the automaker for failing to equip the car with the electronic stability control feature, which the suit claims would have provided additional stability and control mechanisms for the vehicle.
The Jones' lawsuit states the family mourns their loss daily and that the deputy's death "has left them emotionally scarred."
The lawsuit also seeks a temporary injunction and asks a judge to order the insurance company not to alter or dispose of the vehicle until plaintiffs' experts can inspect it.
