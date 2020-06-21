McLennan County on Sunday set another daily record for COVID-19 cases, with 51 new cases reported.
That brings the total number to 354, with nearly two-thirds of the cases reported this month. The escalating caseload has prompted the cities of Waco and Woodway and now Hewitt to pass orders requiring face coverings in public.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 204 active cases, including nine patients who are hospitalized, of whom seven were in critical condition. The number of deaths remained at five, and 145 people have recovered. The district is monitoring 712 people, including those with positive COVID-19 diagnosis and their close contacts.
Of the 51 cases reported Sunday, 15 or 29 percent were people in their 20s. Two were age 10 or younger, eight were ages 11 to 19, six were in their 30s, 9 were in their 40s, five were in their 50s and six were in their 60s.
Hewitt Mayor Charlie Turner on Sunday followed suit with the cities of Waco and Woodway in passing an order requiring face coverings in certain public settings. Employees and visitors to businesses must cover their mouth and nose when multiple people are in the same place and six-foot distancing is not feasible.
Starting Wednesday in Waco and Thursday in Woodway and Hewitt, businesses must post a COVID-19 health and safety policy including a masking requirement.
