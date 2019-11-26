Crews assemble the city of Waco Christmas tree this week at Heritage Square. The official lighting ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 6 along with live music and fireworks during the Waco Wonderland event. The three-day festival, which ends Dec. 8, includes a Ferris wheel, a Santa Claus house, snow tubing and a parade.
