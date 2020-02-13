This week’s rain made a dent in the region’s winter drought, filling stock ponds, raising Lake Waco’s level and gladdening the heart of McLennan County’s extension agent.
After watching local farmers and ranchers struggle with meager moisture since June, a few inches of rain makes a big difference, said Shane McLellan, Texas A&M Agrilife extension agent.
“The rain we’ve had has been really, really good,” McLellan said. “It’s changed my attitude, which was pretty grumpy. Rain will do that. … When this dries up, everyone will be rolling hard, planting corn.”
Waco Regional Airport’s rain gauge recorded 4.17 inches of rain Tuesday and Wednesday, and McLellan said most of the farmers he has talked to around the county received several inches.
As of Tuesday, the entire county was shown to be in “severe drought” on the U.S. Drought Monitor map, which is updated weekly. It is too soon to tell how the rain will affect that designation, but it has made a measurable difference on the ground.
Before the rain, Lake Waco stood at 456.8 feet above sea level, its third-lowest elevation for the past decade. It rose by more than a foot-and-a-half after the rainfall, standing at 458.4 feet Thursday evening. The lake’s normal level is set at 462 feet.
Mike Champagne, park ranger at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoir, said most of that water came in from the Middle and South Bosque Rivers, not the North Bosque, which has a much longer watershed. Now that the soil is saturated, another rain like this week’s would probably bring the lake up to normal level, Champagne said.
But given the spring floods the lake has seen in recent years, “it’s nice to have it a little low this time of year,” he said.
“For some of the areas that are harder for us to clean up, it gave us the chance to get our equipment out and get some stuff fixed up,” Champagne said.
Corps rangers are still cleaning up from a flood last June, when the lake was 16 feet over normal, and hoping to have seasonal parks open in the coming weeks. Airport Beach, Twin Bridges Day Use Area and Speegleville Park campground should be open the first week of March, and Reynolds Creek Park should open April 1, he said.
Waco got 33 inches of rainfall last year, which is just below the normal amount of 34.7 inches.
But 27 inches of that total fell in the first six months of the year, with less than an inch recorded between July 1 and the end of September. November and December were also dry months, and the rain that did fall was scattered and generally not enough to soak deeply into the soil, McLellan said.
“The rain we received from June to December 31 was in extremely small amounts,” he said. “Those may add up to a pretty number, but they don’t add up to life-giving moisture for trees and plants.”
This week’s rain should get Waco off to a good early spring, said Matt Bishop, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Fort Worth.
“One rain, even a flooding rain, is not going to make up for an entire season of drought, but it pushes it in the right direction,” Bishop said.
He said more rain is forecast Tuesday through Thursday as a front is expected to push into the region.
