Six months after an urgent call to listeners, Waco public radio station KWBU-FM (103.3) is heading to the close of 2019 with a small increase in members bumping its membership to 816.
That is encouraging news for Joe Riley, Brazos Valley Public Broadcasting Foundation president and CEO, who sees it as movement in the right direction after several years of slowly eroding membership.
"We're trying to turn the trend around," Riley said.
Last spring, station officials saw trouble in the numbers. The station's audience of about 15,000 listeners continued to grow, but subscribing membership, an important revenue stream and a key base for funding support, had dipped to fewer than 700 members. While the station was adding new members on a regular basis, it was not enough to replace those members who had moved away or stopped their support.
If that level continued to drop, real damage to an already tight $750,722 budget could happen, possibly endangering the station's future if unaddressed.
"It's the closest we've ever been," Riley said.
With the start of a new fiscal year in June, the station set a goal of six new members per month, with results announced to listeners on a regular basis. Halfway through its budget year, KWBU has added 70 new members, bumping membership from 4.6% of listeners to 5.45%.
A major shot in the arm came during KWBU's fall pledge drive in September, which not only surpassed the highest goal in the station's history, but saw 48 new members sign up.
Midway through the fiscal year, the Waco public radio station has a few more new members and is under budget with typical end-of-the-year donations expected to help. Next membership benchmark is 900 members with a campaign goal of 1,500 that would put membership at 10% of listeners, Riley said.
The station's audience has grown since it moved its antenna location in 2014 to cover a more populated area of Central Texas. A second spike came during the 2016 presidential election, but unlike past election year bumps in listenership, this one did not fade, Riley said. Waco public radio listeners tend to be evenly split between men and women, mostly college educated and with slightly higher than average incomes.
Though increasing membership is encouraging, the pressure for it may increase in the new year with National Public Radio considering rate hikes for small- and mid-market stations like KWBU to close the gap between their rates and those paid by larger metropolitan area stations, he said.
