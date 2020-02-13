A Waco judge agreed to postpone the latest trial setting in the massive litigation stemming from the 2013 West fertilizer plant explosion after attorneys assured him Thursday they are working to resolve the remaining cases.
Judge Jim Meyer of Waco's 170th State District Court approved a joint motion from plaintiffs' and defense attorneys to push the trial back from March to Sept. 14. Meyer has set multiple trial dates over the years since the explosion at the former West Fertilizer Co. plant killed 15, injured hundreds and decimated a quarter of the town.
However, the parties have settled before each of the trial settings, with cases previously resolved involving the families of the first responders and others killed, the city of West, West schools and the West Rest Haven nursing home.
Houston attorney Charles Musslewhite told the judge Thursday during a status hearing that "a substantial number" of his 190 personal injury clients reached settlements with the fertilizer manufacturer and supplier during a recent mediation. He said he is confident others, if not all, of his clients can resolve their cases through settlement or, if not, at the trial in September.
Besides Musslewhite's clients, who filed personal injury claims involving traumatic brain injuries, hearing loss, blast-induced trauma and facial fractures, the remaining plaintiffs mostly involve insurance companies that have filed subrogation claims against companies to recoup funds they have paid out to policyholders.
"Our clients have waited a long time for justice, but we are making progress on getting resolutions for our clients," Musslewhite said. "Judge Meyer has done an outstanding job presiding over this case. A lot of credit for the resolution of this case should go to him and the manner in which he has presided over this case."
Defendants in the cases include CF Industries, El Dorado Chemical and Adair Grain Inc., former owners of the fertilizer plant. While Adair is a defendant, it also has a claim pending against the fertilizer manufacturers and suppliers.
Carlos Balido, attorney for CF Industries, declined comment Thursday after the hearing.
