Members of the Heart of Texas Water Garden & Pond Society presented a check for $1,000 to the Lake Waco Wetlands on Jan. 21.
Nora Schell, Lake Waco Wetlands coordinator, accepted the check on behalf of the wetlands.
Each year Heart of Texas Water Garden & Pond Society members open their backyards to the public to visit and enjoy the water features, or as they are frequently referred to, “backyard paradises.”
The membership is made up of people from a variety of backgrounds, but who all have a common interest in the care and feeding of fish and aquatic plants and learning more about them.
Members love to give visitors “the grand tour” and answer questions about their ponds. No two ponds are alike or even resemble another. They range in size from just a few gallons to several thousand gallons.
Heart of Texas Water Garden & Pond Society members say that the Lake Waco Wetlands resemble their water features in that the site is home to fish and aquatic plants, while also serving as habitat to many forms of wildlife.
The 180-acre wetlands on Lake Waco was constructed by the city of Waco, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after the Waco City Council in 1998 voted to increase the lake’s pool by 7 feet to provide additional drinking water for Central Texas. The wetlands serve as partial fulfillment for replacing habitat that was lost as the lake was raised.
A 6,000-square-foot Lake Waco Wetlands Research and Education Center is at the site. It hosts classes for students of Baylor University’s biology department and serves as a living lab. It also implements outreach efforts to educate the community and schoolchildren about reservoir systems and related water issues.
