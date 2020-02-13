20200214_loc_accident_jl1

Waco police investigate a single-vehicle crash near North 13th Street and Austin Avenue late Thursday morning. The driver, a 60-year-old woman, likely suffered a medical episode before the crash and was temporarily trapped by live electrical lines that fell on the car, police reported.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

A 60-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was trapped by live electrical lines that fell on her car in a single-vehicle crash near Austin Avenue and 13th Street on Thursday morning, police said.

It appears the woman had a medical episode as she was driving a Hyundai Sonata north on 13th Street, which led to her entering the intersection at Austin at a high rate of speed, Waco police Sgt. T.J. Beaudin said. She hit a utility pole, then a concrete barrier, Beaudin said.

Live electrical lines fell on the car and delayed firefighters' efforts to reach the woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, he said. An officer found Oncor Electric Delivery workers nearby who were able to cut the power to the lines.

The woman was unconscious as emergency responders freed her from the car, Beaudin said. She was transported to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon, he said.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

