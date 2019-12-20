A man attempting to cross train tracks near South 17th Street and Webster Avenue was critically injured when he was hit by a train, Waco police Sgt. T.J. Beaudin said.

A Union Pacific train conductor called police at about 11:40 a.m. and said he believed he had hit a man, Beaudin said. Police, fire and American Medical Response authorities arrived and found the man unconscious and suffering from critical injuries.

First responders took the man to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. Beaudin said the man was breathing but remained unconscious.

The train was traveling southwest under the 17th Street viaduct when it hit the man.

