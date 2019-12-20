A man attempting to cross train tracks near South 17th Street and Webster Avenue was critically injured when he was hit by a train, Waco police Sgt. T.J. Beaudin said.
A Union Pacific train conductor called police at about 11:40 a.m. and said he believed he had hit a man, Beaudin said. Police, fire and American Medical Response authorities arrived and found the man unconscious and suffering from critical injuries.
First responders took the man to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. Beaudin said the man was breathing but remained unconscious.
The train was traveling southwest under the 17th Street viaduct when it hit the man.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.