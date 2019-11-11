A cold front packing cold, blustery winds struck downtown just minutes after Waco’s Veterans Day Parade began at 11 a.m. Monday, sending hats, tiny flags and candy scooting along Austin Avenue.
Undeterred but shivering, the bands played on while politicians and beauty contest winners waved, Harley-Davidson engines roared and attendees jockeyed for position to take photos.
Despite the misty chill and threatening skies, smiles and whoops abounded, though some struggled through numbing lips. A few souls, apparently oblivious to the deteriorating conditions or a weather forecast, showed up wearing short-sleeved tops.
“We need to honor the vets regardless of the weather,” said Rodger Atteberry, of Hewitt, who was appropriately bundled for the occasion. Atteberry said he was glad to see the event carried out as planned, reminding that last year’s was cancelled due to the threat of rain, high winds and cold. Organizers said they were concerned about those wanting to attend the parade.
“Then it turned out to be beautiful, as I recall,” Atteberry said.
This year’s parade began at 13th Street and Austin Avenue, proceeding to Waco City Hall, and featured 160 units and 3,000 participants. Staffers in retail establishments along the path gathered near display windows to view the procession. Small fries slept in strollers.
Kiddos, some coached by parents, pounced on treats being tossed from trucks, classic cars and trailers. Vets, many wearing hats or apparel identifying their units, stood around swapping stories. Latin music flowed from low-riding machines. Band after band — from University, Midway, Waco, Axtell, Connally, La Vega, China Spring and Robinson, to name a few — marched, quick-stepped or shimmied.
Karem Shrine carts darted and dashed. VFW, AMVET, DAV, Paralyzed Veterans of America, McLennan County Veterans Association and Veterans One Stop joined other support and advocacy groups in making their presence felt.
The American flag and its colors were everywhere — on caps, pets, costumes, posters, patches. And on the minds of many in attendance.
“We’re from Southern California, moved here four days ago, really, and wanted to see Waco’s Veterans Day Parade,” said Steve and Jan Butler, who vigorously waved their flags and waved at passersby from their lawn chairs.
Both 69 years old, they chose Waco as a retirement destination.
“If kids can tough out these conditions, so can we,” said Jan Butler with a laugh. “We have encountered no weather that would make us change our minds about Waco. High winds? We had those where we came from.”
Besides, said Steve Butler, “we couldn’t stand the political climate.”
Republicans and Democrats both joined the parade, as did the American Red Cross, area police and fire departments, SWAT teams, the local L3-Harris Technologies plant, Animal Birth Control Clinic, Waco Habitat for Humanity and Central Texas Tae-Kwon-Do, all among the diverse list of entrants.
Cindy Donaldson, employed at GENCO Federal Credit Union, continued a tradition by attending Monday’s parade honoring veterans.
Listing several family members who have served, she said the parade represents her opportunity to recognize their sacrifice.
The weather, she said, is merely a minor annoyance.
Ascension Providence in Waco honored veterans Monday with a ceremony unveiling its new Veteran’s Memorial & Healing Garden.
The garden is available to everyone in the community and includes two custom granite benches and a “Walkway of Honor” that veterans may use to enter the hospital. It also features military flags and emblems of the five branches of the military etched and painted in the sidewalk.
Special “Veterans Only” parking for the garden has been designated.
Also on Monday, Ascension Providence unveiled a new program to recognize patients who are veterans. During their hospital visits, they will be provided a wristband with a red, white and blue motif, said Ascension in a news release. A magnetic American flag will be placed on their hospital doorframe.
Fallen veterans, meanwhile, will receive a Final Salute and Honor Walk, including 15 seconds of the playing of “Taps,’’ a stars-and-stripes drape and a voluntary Honor Guard escort, according to the release.
“Ascension Providence is proud to serve and employ veterans, and we are thankful for their service to our nation,” said Philip Patterson, president of Ascension Providence, quoted in the release. “The ‘Honor the Red, White & Blue Veteran’s Recognition Program at Ascension Providence reflects our mission, and is our way to show gratitude to veterans while at our hospital.”
Liam Dietz, a 17-year-old Eagle Scout, used the occasion to dedicate a new flag retirement fire ring he built as a service project at Waco-owned Rosemound Cemetery. Worn-out flags were ceremoniously burned during the dedication, with the assistance of a bugler.
