Photos by Joy Pruitt
Most Popular
-
Czech developer plans skyline-shaping project next to Magnolia Silos
-
Report recommends Waco ISD eliminate some assistant principals, add elementary and special ed teachers
-
Police: Frankie Gonzalez's father broke CPS order by leaving child with mother before his death
-
Baylor Scott & White closing Bellmead, Moody clinics, moving doctors
-
Police uncover meth lab near China Spring
Beat The Heat Leave The Mowing To Us! Friendly. Reliable. Convenient. FREE ESTIMATE monarchlawnservice.com (254)334-3299
EXCELLENT PRICES TREE SERVICE No job too big or small. Free estimates - Insured 254-339-5130 www.excellentpricestreeservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.