More than an inch of rain fell overnight in the Waco area Saturday night and Sunday morning after a cluster of thunderstorms blew into the region. The National Weather Service estimated wind speeds reached between 60 to 70 mph, but there were no verified reports of a tornado in McLennan County
Severe weather
A large tree lays on top of a car near the intersection of Criswell Street and East Limestone Street in Mart on Sunday morning. More than an i…
A large is tree uprooted at a home at the corner of Lux and South Robinson Drive.
Austin Nevills walks past a cedar tree which was split during Sunday's early morning storm. Nevills said he was in his second-story bedroom wh…
