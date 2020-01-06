Perfect putt

Ky Carlson celebrates his win in a putting competition at the Baylor men's basketball game Saturday.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Ky Carlson raises a fist in triumph after sinking a 96-foot putt during a break at a Baylor University men's basketball game Saturday. Carlson, a Baylor graduate, became the first of some 300 participants over the past 16 years to succeed at the competition sponsored by Waco's Mattson Financial Services. He was rewarded for the feat with a $5,000 prize.

