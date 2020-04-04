A man was critically injured Friday night when a car hit him as he tried to walk across Interstate 35 north of Elm Avenue, Waco fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said.
Police and fire crews responded to southbound I-35 near exit 337B at about 8:10 p.m., after receiving a report of the collision, Kerwin said. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response crews and a Waco firefighter who assisted in patient care.
Law enforcement blocked several lanes of traffic to investigate the crash, Kerwin said. The driver of the car stayed on scene to talk with first responders and did not report suffering any injuries.
The injured man appeared to suffer multiple traumatic injuries, including a near amputation of his lower left leg, Kerwin said. He was listed in critical condition late Friday night, and no other information was available Saturday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.